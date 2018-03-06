Video: Trailer for final season of House of Cards, without disgraced Kevin Spacey, released

With "House of Cards" set to return in the fall without former lead Kevin Spacey, a teaser trailer for the sixth and final season has been unveiled.

The new season will focus on co-star Robin Wright, who played Spacey's screen wife.

The teaser shows a busy White House, with staff walking quickly through West Wing corridors as phones ring - until the last shots, of Wright, as Claire Underwood, in the Oval office.

She turns to face the camera, stands, and as the background noise falls away, states "We're just getting started."

Taping of the political drama was halted last October amid allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn't be involved with the series if Spacey remained.