Video: Trailer for final season of House of Cards, without disgraced Kevin Spacey, released

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.
The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.
The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.
Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.
At the moment, the system looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ