Video: Is this Taylor Swift's first and only performance of 2017?

'Tay Tay on tour' hinted that the Pre-Super-Bowl concert would be her last of the year.
Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrived in Auckland after a 17 hour 45 minutes long flight from Doha.

Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

Downpours, gales set to lash regions in both islands today

The royals were joined by 150 others training for the London Marathon who are raising money for a youth mental health charity.

Watch: Speedster Prince Harry gets one up on William in royal running race while Kate comes in last

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

