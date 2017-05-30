Video: Stan Walker teases fans with sneak peek of new single at wild beach location

Kiwi singer Stan Walker is teasing fans with sneak peek excerpts from his soon to be released single on Instagram.

Over the last three days Walker has released the short clips from New Takeover, filmed at a rugged New Zealand beach location.

One clip shows Walker standing in a river on the beach amongst a group of bare-chested male Maori warriors who perform a challenge.

In another clip filmed in the same location a group of Maori women adorned with moko perform a dance routine.

The single's breathtaking video will hit our screens in full soon.

Walker wrote the song in Los Angeles last August.

He spoke with TVNZ's Seven Sharp about New Takeover last week saying: "Being an artist, sometimes you get told not to be yourself and it's kind of hard and so this is who I am".

"This time I've gone ahead with everything in my vision."

Walker says: "This is a song that's a statement and I just want to represent my people".