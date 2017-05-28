 

Video: Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.
Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

00:30
2
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
3
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:46
4
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle


00:29
5
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.

The private jet once owned by Elvis Presley, on a runway in New Mexico.

Jet owned by Elvis sells for over $600k after sitting 35 years on a runway

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 35 years.


 
