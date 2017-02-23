Video: Simon Cowell takes part in One Direction's acceptance speech at the Brits

Simon Cowell has channelled his inner Kanye West and interrupted One Direction's acceptance speech at the Brits.

The popular band won the award for British Artist Video for their hit single "History" despite breaking up in late 2015.

Just after giving an acceptance speech, they were interrupted by X-Factor judge Simon Cowell.

Despite the lights dimming and the hosts preparing to move on, Cowell quickly stole the microphone and awkwardly thanked the team behind the video.