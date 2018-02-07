 

Video: Meet the actors picked to play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new movie

Source:

Associated Press

Like Prince William and Kate Middleton before them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now getting a Lifetime movie about their relationship.

Do you think Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley fit the parts for the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance film?
Source: Associated Press

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley have been cast as the couple in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. It tells the story of the courtship between the British royal and American actress.

Production begins this week. The film is slated to air before the actual May 19 wedding.

William & Kate: The Movie starred Nico Evers-Swindell and Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington.

