Video: Meet the actors picked to play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new movie

Do you think Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley fit the parts for the Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance film?
Source: Associated Press

news

00:44
1
This might be the spectacular sight you'll see in 2018.

A true 'Space Oddity' - Elon Musk launches Tesla with astronaut dummy into orbit

00:17
2
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

00:23
3
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

4

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

01:05
5
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.



 
