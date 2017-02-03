 

Video: Matty McLean left the Breakfast team a little red-faced more than once this week

Breakfast takes a look back at some of their more awkward moments this week.
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


00:45
The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

'They better listen to their dad!' Warriors Nines captain Ruben Wiki says 'half the team could be my sons'

01:03
The former Police Minister says it was a 'team effort' that led to the pledge to increase police ranks by over 1000 staff.

'Who are they?' Judith Collins mocks Labour during chat about National's big boost to police numbers

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.


 
