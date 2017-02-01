Video: Lord of the Rings stars reunite for one epic lads-night out on the town

Time can't break a fellowship in the film industry, even after 14 years.

That's what those on social media saw today after five members from the cast of the Lord of the Rings trilogy got together for one epic lads-night out.

Continuing what seems to be an ongoing celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring premiere, five of the nine fellowship members recently met up for a mini Lord of the Rings reunion.

Dominic Monaghan - who played Merry in the trilogy - posted an Instagram on Monday of himself and his former co-stars Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd -Legolas, Aragorn, Frodo and Pippin, respectively - recreating the fellowship.

In the scene, the group is attacked by a horde of Orcs in the mines of Moria.

"They have a cave troll," he captioned the photo, quoting Boromir, Sean Bean's character.

Monaghan also shared a few other adorable shots from the get-together.