Video: Latest Survivor NZ contestant send packing describes suffocating heat and paranoia

Breakfast

Izzy is the latest contestant sent home after losing a challenge to stack balanced dishes.
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.

Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

The convicted drug smuggler is finally heading home to Brisbane.

'We are not happy' - family of missing Australian boy William Tyrrell upset Schapelle Corby used his image

1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

Landlords 'blatantly refusing' to comply with smoke alarm laws

The brother of a 23-year-old woman who died in a house fire is now campaigning to save the lives of others.

PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.

A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.


 
