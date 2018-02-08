 

Video: Kiwi star Julian Dennison feistily pulls the fingers in first Deadpool 2 trailer

Young Kiwi actor Julian Dennison has made the cut and features in the first, action packed trailer for Deadpool 2. 

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star worked alongside Ryan Reynolds for the new action packed movie.
Source: 20th Century Fox

If you blink, you might just miss his very brief appearance, where he feistily pulls his middle fingers towards an unknown person, wearing a bright yellow jacket as well as a large black device around his neck. 

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star announced he was working alongside Ryan Reynolds in June by posting a sly photo on Instagram with the US actor. 

Reynolds has previously gushed over the young star, calling the teen "the greatest". 

The actor said he found Dennison through his friendship with New Zealand film director and actor Taika Waititi, who was the director for Hunt For the Wilderpeople.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star was speaking at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Deadpool 2 will be released in New Zealand cinemas on May 17. 

