Video: John Oliver savages Bill English's tinned spaghetti pizza topping after the PM said he 'isn't very funny'

US talk show host and comedian John Oliver has hit back at Bill English after the Prime Minister took a dig at him, saying the comedian "isn't very funny".

Last week, John Oliver opened his Last Week Tonight show by poking fun at the New Zealand accent whilst joking about the Eight Mile Style vs National Party court case.

In response to the joke, Mr English was asked if he'd seen the show.

"Some of the stuff I've seen him do isn't very funny," said Mr English.

Oliver dedicated another segment of his show this week to New Zealand, specifically taking aim at Mr English, who he describes as "the very poorest man's Daniel Craig".

"He must know that the moment he mentioned my name I was going to immediately find the stupidest, most humiliating things about him that I could."

The late night comedian proceeded to show his audience a number of images and videos of Mr English including, him wearing a virtual reality headset, his exercise regime video, and most importantly the prime minister's tinned spaghetti pizza.

"I do not agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza, a divorced dad cooking for his kids on the weekend would not put canned spaghetti on a pizza.

"Let's not forget Bill, you also put pineapple on that abomination, that's not dinner, this is an actual hate crime," said Oliver.

He went on to say he would be "absolutely mortified" if someone with the prime minister's "level of taste" liked his show.

Oliver rounded off the segment by again poking fun at last week's trial by referring to a lyric in Eminem's Lose Yourself song.

"Yo, his palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there's vomit on his sweater already, mum's spaghetti," said Oliver reciting the lyrics.