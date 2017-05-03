 

Video: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down on air after revealing his newborn son's brush with death

A tearful TV host Jimmy Kimmel turned his show's monologue into an emotional recounting of his newborn son's open-heart surgery - and a plea that all American families get the life-saving medical care they need.

Kimmel talked about his newborn’s open heart surgery, urging viewers to support Obamacare.
"It was a scary story and before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending," Kimmel assured ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live studio audience as he detailed how his son's routine birth last week suddenly turned frightening.

Several hours after his wife, Molly, gave birth April 21 to William John, a "very attentive" nurse at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alerted the couple and doctors to the baby's purple-ish colour and an apparent heart murmur, the host said.

The baby's lack of oxygen was either due to a lung problem or, worst-case scenario, heart disease, Kimmel said, and it was determined to be the latter.

"It's a very terrifying thing," he said. 

A sonogram showed his son was born with holes in the wall separating the right and left sides of the heart and a blocked pulmonary valve, Kimmel said. 

The baby, nicknamed Billy, was taken by ambulance to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to undergo surgery to open the valve. "The longest three hours of my life," Kimmel said.

Billy will have another open-heart surgery within six months to repair the openings and then a third procedure when he's a young teen, but he came home six days after the surgery and is "doing great," he said. 

He criticised President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health and praised Congress for instead calling for increased funding.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. ... Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said.

Washington politicians meeting on health care need to "understand that very clearly," he said. 

Kimmel said he would skip the rest of this week's shows to be with his family while guest hosts take his place.

