Video: 'I've been planning this since I was four' – sneak peek of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance

Pepsi has allowed fans a sneak peek at Lady Gaga's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

A series of promos are planned, following the star and her team as they work on choreography, hair, make up and costumes for the big night.

In the debut clip, Gaga explains: "It will be special because, you know, I've been planning this since I was four, so I know exactly what I'm going to do."

"It's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times, I think the challenge is to look at it and say 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there and also make it about the music?' This is where I'm supposed to be."

The first featurette also provides a glimpse at the work of choreographer Richy Jackson and his dancers at Studio 11, Burbank, California.