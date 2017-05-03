 

Video: Inside the toilets at the Met Gala - how many celebrities do you recognise?

When you think of star-studded galas the last thing that comes to mind is the state of the toilet.

Shunning the decadent surroundings, celebs at the Met Life Gala in New York decided the toilets were the place to be
Source: Instagram/prabalgurung

But judging by this video, that was the place to be at this year's Met Gala that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York yesterday.

Shunning the opulent surroundings amid priceless works of art, an Instagram video, posted by designer Prabal Gurung, shows celebrity guests crammed into the toilets having a blast.

Video and photo evidence emerging online shows, among others, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Diddy all hanging out in the toilets drinking and smoking.

Kylie Jenner took this star packed snap in the bathroom mirror at the Met Life Gala in New York.

Source: Instagram/KylieJenner

The Instagram video, which has already been viewed over a million times, pans around the crowded toilets showing stars including Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, and new mom Behati Prinsloo.

There were a lot of stars at the Met Gala today, but much of the attention went on Serena and her fiancé.
Source: Associated Press

Host Anna Wintour had earlier tried to enforce a no social media policy on all attending, trying to mitigate video such as this, showing guests brazenly flaunting New York's no indoor smoking law.


