 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Video: 'If I had my gun I'll blow your s--- up' - Shia LaBeouf threatens to kill US cop

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Actor Shia LaBeouf has threatened to kill a US police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness, exclaiming "If I had my gun I'll blow your s--- up", while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

Drunk, handcuffed, in the back of a patrol car, actor the actor unleashed a volatile and expletive laden rant.
Source: Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department

The outburst was captured on police bodycam footage as the US actor was being taken into custody last Saturday, July 8.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday (local time) by the Savannah Police Department.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander outside his Georgia hotel for a cigarette, and when refused, became disorderly, "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present."

When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

In the subsequent rant directed at arresting offices, LaBeouf says:

"I have rights, I'm an American. You've got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, sir?

"Take these cuffs off. I'm a f--king American, I pay my taxes. Get these s--ts off my f--king arms.

"I've got more millionaire lawyers then you know what to do with you stupid f--k."

He faces charges of public drunkenness disorderly conduct and obstruction, and was released after posting a $9693 (NZD) bail.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah, Georgia, area filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson.

Related

North America

00:46
The 31-year-old has been released after posting a $7,000 bond charge.

'Using profanities and vulgar language' - actor Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness
01:00

Shia LaBeouf’s bizarre motivational video
00:39

'He wasn't raped' - Piers Morgan slams 'outrageous' Shia LaBeouf claim
00:39

Shia LaBeouf holds bizarre silent 'interview' for an hour

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

00:24
2

LIVE: 'Significant' winter storm hits North Island with gales and heavy rain expected to cause disruption

00:33
3
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill


00:30
4
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

01:29
5
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

Snow snaps: South Island becomes beautiful winter wonderland as Kiwis photograph the polar blast

00:24

LIVE: 'Significant' winter storm hits North Island with gales and heavy rain expected to cause disruption

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ