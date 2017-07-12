Video: 'If I had my gun I'll blow your s--- up' - Shia LaBeouf threatens to kill US cop

Actor Shia LaBeouf has threatened to kill a US police officer who arrested him for public drunkenness, exclaiming "If I had my gun I'll blow your s--- up", while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.

The outburst was captured on police bodycam footage as the US actor was being taken into custody last Saturday, July 8.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday (local time) by the Savannah Police Department.



Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander outside his Georgia hotel for a cigarette, and when refused, became disorderly, "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present."

When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

In the subsequent rant directed at arresting offices, LaBeouf says:



"I have rights, I'm an American. You've got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, sir?



"Take these cuffs off. I'm a f--king American, I pay my taxes. Get these s--ts off my f--king arms.