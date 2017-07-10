Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Actor Tom Cruise, who has been in New Zealand filming Mission: Impossible 6, has been spotted outside the Church of Scientology in Auckland today.

Cruise is a Scientologist follower and ambassador.

The church is located on Grafton Rd, Grafton - a city fringe suburb.

Cruise tweeted earlier today a thanks to New Zealand for his time here.

The 2013 census recorded 315 people were affiliated with Scientology.