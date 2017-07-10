 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Actor Tom Cruise, who has been in New Zealand filming Mission: Impossible 6, has been spotted outside the Church of Scientology in Auckland today. 

The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cruise is a Scientologist follower and ambassador. 

The church is located on Grafton Rd, Grafton - a city fringe suburb.

Cruise tweeted earlier today a thanks to New Zealand for his time here. 

The 2013 census recorded 315 people were affiliated with Scientology.

It's Auckland website describes the religion as offering "precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being".
 

Cruise posted on Twitter this morning: "Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand!"
Source: Breakfast

Related

Religion

Auckland

00:22
Cruise posted on Twitter this morning: "Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand!"

'Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand!' - Tom Cruise bids farewell after Mission: Impossible 6 shoot

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

2

Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

01:40
3

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


00:35
4
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

00:09
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ