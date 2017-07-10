Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Source:
Actor Tom Cruise, who has been in New Zealand filming Mission: Impossible 6, has been spotted outside the Church of Scientology in Auckland today.
Cruise is a Scientologist follower and ambassador.
The church is located on Grafton Rd, Grafton - a city fringe suburb.
Cruise tweeted earlier today a thanks to New Zealand for his time here.
The 2013 census recorded 315 people were affiliated with Scientology.
It's Auckland website describes the religion as offering "precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being".
