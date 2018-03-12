Video: 'He's been super dehydrated' – Faith Hill explains husband Tim McGraw's frightening on-stage collapse

Wife of Tim McGraw and fellow country star Faith Hill said dehydration caused McGraw to collapse on stage in Dublin, adding, "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

She told the audience to remember to keep hydrated, as they chanted "Get Well Tim" and "We love Tim."

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the UK, had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.