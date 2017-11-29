Video: 'He was rubbing my breast' – Aspiring actress details horrific account of alleged sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein

An aspiring actress who met Harvey Weinstein by chance in 2014 detailed how the media mogul made her perform a sex act after pretending to be interested in her career.

Kadian Noble, 31, filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan court under a sex trafficking statute today.

Her attorney Jeff Herman said the lawsuit works under the statute that states a US citizen is guilty if he or she engaged in a commercial sex act overseas because Weinstein is a US citizen who coerced Noble into acts in exchange under the guise of helping with her career.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for Mr Weinstein said he "denies allegations of non-consensual sex" and "has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."

Ms Noble detailed the incident to reporters, saying that she met Weinstein by chance in 2014 at an after-party for the British Academy Film Awards, where he introduced her to Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell, and she felt dazzled and lucky when he said he was interested in her.

He told her to contact an assistant and send them a demo reel.

Later that year, he approached her in a hotel lobby at Cannes, which flattered her, and he suggested they look at her reel in his hotel room, she said.

But when she got up there, it slowly dawned on her he was after something else.

He grabbed her arm and stood her in front of a mirror where he groped her and then forced her to perform a sex act, she said.