 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Video: 'He was rubbing my breast' – Aspiring actress details horrific account of alleged sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein

share

Source:

Associated Press

An aspiring actress who met Harvey Weinstein by chance in 2014 detailed how the media mogul made her perform a sex act after pretending to be interested in her career.

Kadian Noble has filed a federal lawsuit against the Hollywood producer over the alleged abuse.
Source: Associated Press

Kadian Noble, 31, filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan court under a sex trafficking statute today.

Her attorney Jeff Herman said the lawsuit works under the statute that states a US citizen is guilty if he or she engaged in a commercial sex act overseas because Weinstein is a US citizen who coerced Noble into acts in exchange under the guise of helping with her career.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for Mr Weinstein said he "denies allegations of non-consensual sex" and "has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."

Ms Noble detailed the incident to reporters, saying that she met Weinstein by chance in 2014 at an after-party for the British Academy Film Awards, where he introduced her to Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell, and she felt dazzled and lucky when he said he was interested in her.

He told her to contact an assistant and send them a demo reel.

Later that year, he approached her in a hotel lobby at Cannes, which flattered her, and he suggested they look at her reel in his hotel room, she said.

But when she got up there, it slowly dawned on her he was after something else.

He grabbed her arm and stood her in front of a mirror where he groped her and then forced her to perform a sex act, she said.

She said after the incident, his assistants never got back to her.

Related

Movies

00:29
It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.

Harvey Weinstein accused of hiring private investigators to try stop sex abuse allegations being published

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:53
1
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
ANZ Boeing 747 400 at Auckland Airport New Zealand. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Electronic cigarette forces Air New Zealand plane to divert

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:52
5
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.

02:53
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

The National leader suggested the document will reveal NZ First's power, and the PM is nervous.


00:36
The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Airport in Tonga

The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.


00:57
The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.

'All of us are guardians here' – Auckland Council and locals protecting endangered dotterel birds in urban environment

The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 