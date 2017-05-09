Video: Harry Styles has a high old time in music video for his first solo track

 

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles unveiled the much anticipated video to his debut solo track, Sign Of The Times.

The video from the former One Direction star predominately shows the singer flying through the air.
In the video, Styles - wearing a black trench coat and leather boots - is seen walking across a wind-swept landscape.

As the chorus kicks in, the singer is lifted into the air and flies through the sky, over mountains, trees and lakes.

The video ends with the 23-year-old appearing to soar through the clouds and off into the sunset.

Sign of the Times is the first single from Styles' self-titled debut album, set for release May 12.

