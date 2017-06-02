Video: Girl brought to tears after singing rabbit puppet act has America's Got Talent judges spellbound

A 12-year-old girl on America's Got Talent was so good with her singing rabbit ventriloquist routine that she gained entry into the next round through the golden buzzer of judge Mel B.

Darci Lynne, from Oklahoma City auditioned with her toy rabbit Petunia, singing the classic jazz song Summertime by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges, including Simon Cowell, found her so captivating Darci received a standing ovation for her performance.

Darci, swept up in the moment, was brought to tears after her routine.

Former Spice Girl Mel B loved the act so much she pressed the golden buzzer which means Darci gains entry into the next stage of the show regardless of the other judges' votes.

"You know what?" Mel B said.

"I think your puppet I'm guessing is very much like you, charming and adorable ... you make my heart melt, you were brilliant."