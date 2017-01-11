Video: Furious Piers Morgan grills woman who billed friend $565 for play date damage to daughter's expensive boots

A fashion designer has been taken to task on live television in the UK by host Piers Morgan for having the audacity to bill a friend over damage to her daughter's expensive boots while the girl was on a child's play date.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning yesterday Sarah Louise Bryan, 28, explained how she invoiced her friend $NZ565 for scuff marks on her daughter Bella's Italian fur boots picked up during the play date.

Ms Bryan emailed her friend demanding payment for the cost of replacing the boots by February 1.

"You sent her in a £325 pair of booties to your mate's house and she gets a few pen marks on them, which by the way happens with three-year-old girls," an enraged Morgan said to Ms Bryan during the panel discussion.

"I have a five-year-old girl, they get pen marks on them, they draw," he added.

Ms Bryan shot back at Morgan, justifying the bill by saying Bella had taken along a spare of shoes for the day of playing.

Offering parenting advise Morgan fired back saying "I wouldn't be buying my daughter £325 shoes to start with".

Talking with Britain's The Sun newspaper Ms Bryan accused Morgan of bullying her on the show.

"Piers is a vicious bully who is trying to be controversial – but as far as I am concerned he has no balls," she said.