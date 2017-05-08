Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

The first Survivor New Zealand contestant to be voted off says she lasted just one day in Nicaragua because she's "not that friendly" and the other contestants didn't warm to her.

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, became the show's first to be voted off on day one of the show yesterday.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Dee said she suspects the other contestants didn't quite warm up to her because she's a bit different.

"I'm someone who, when you first meet me, I can be a bit awkward ... a bit weird," she said.

"I'm a little bit strange looking, maybe - tattooed and pierced and things - so day one, I'm not that friendly ... I don't seem that loveable.

"Three days in, I'm so charming."

She said that because she was only there for a day, she never had to experience any of the hardships which can come along with being a Survivor contestant.

"There was no non-enjoyment - I was not cold, I was not wet, I was not hungry or tired, so I did not get any of the pleasures of Survivor."

As for who she would like to see win, Dee thought that either Lee or Avi deserved it.

"I think that they are both incredibly charming, loveable, likeable, athletic - just really nice guys."

Survivor NZ screens at 7pm on Sundays and 7.30pm on tonight on TVNZ 2.