Video: Ed Sheeran fastens his seatbelt to join James Corden in Carpool Karaoke

Singer Ed Sheeran will be the latest star to join James Corden this evening.
Sheeran will be singing along with the Late Late show host in the Carpool Karaoke section of the show.
Stars are invited to make the drive to work with Corden, playing through some of their hits and classic songs.
Although the section has been filmed in Los Angeles, James Corden is presenting the show from London this week.
In an emotional opener, Corden pays tribute to those injured in recent terror attacks and vows the show will be the 'most fun packed ever' because 'the terrorists would hate that.'
