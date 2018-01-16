Video: Dolores O’Riordan kisses ring of Pope John Paul II: 'I learnt a lot of my music through the church'

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries who died today aged 46, was a public supporter of the Catholic Church at times during her career.

The singer on two occasions, in 2001 and 2002, met Pope John Paul II, and paid tribute to the role of religion in her musical style.

"The church influenced a lot of my development as an artist, as a musician," O'Riordan said.

"I learnt a lot of my music through the church and stuff like that.

"So, for me it has always been a good, positive thing in my life, so it's nice to try and return the compliment somehow if you can."

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording.

The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.