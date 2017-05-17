Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

Lorde's latest interview with Rolling Stone, which focused on her coming of age since finding fame, included a humorous education from the pop-superstar about Kiwi drinking culture.

After talking about how the singer mourned the end of her teenage years, Lorde quickly changed the topic to her upcoming twenty-first, and whether she would have to tackle the dreaded yardie.

"I feel like, very comfortably 20, soon I am going to be 21 which I feel is a weird milestone, I'm like, do I have to drink the big drink?" Lorde said, moving her hands in a drinking motion.

The interviewer quickly agreed that yes she did, although it soon became apparent she actually had no idea what this odd Kiwi tradition was.

Lorde was happy to educate her: "They call it a yardie where I come from, it's a yard glass full of beer, and you have to drink it."

The interviewer was a bit confused, noting that you can already drink in New Zealand before you are 21.

Lorde agreed it was a bit bizarre and didn't make much sense, but guessed, "now you are not a child, maybe you can drink a big glass?"