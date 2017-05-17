 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Lorde's latest interview with Rolling Stone, which focused on her coming of age since finding fame, included a humorous education from the pop-superstar about Kiwi drinking culture.

The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.
Source: Rolling Stone

After talking about how the singer mourned the end of her teenage years, Lorde quickly changed the topic to her upcoming twenty-first, and whether she would have to tackle the dreaded yardie.

"I feel like, very comfortably 20, soon I am going to be 21 which I feel is a weird milestone, I'm like, do I have to drink the big drink?" Lorde said, moving her hands in a drinking motion.

The interviewer quickly agreed that yes she did, although it soon became apparent she actually had no idea what this odd Kiwi tradition was.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.
Source: Seven Sharp

Lorde was happy to educate her: "They call it a yardie where I come from, it's a yard glass full of beer, and you have to drink it."

The interviewer was a bit confused, noting that you can already drink in New Zealand before you are 21.

Lorde agreed it was a bit bizarre and didn't make much sense, but guessed, "now you are not a child, maybe you can drink a big glass?"

The whole interview can be viewed at the following link: Lorde Rolling Stone.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:07
1
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

00:29
2
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

3

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

00:29
4
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

5
A parasite found in sushi is firmly attached to the swollen area of the abdomen.

Is a pain and vomit inducing parasite living in your sushi? Study makes worrying discovery

01:00
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

00:29
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

Sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie has said sorry for what happened, but an apology won't fix Team NZ's boat.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

00:29
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

Team NZ continue to have trouble in Bermuda in their preparations for the America's Cup.


00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ