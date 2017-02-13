Video: Disney's Moana sent to Guantanamo Bay by Sean Spicer in hilarious SNL sketch

Melissa McCarthy has returned in another hilarious parody of President Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer in a Saturday Night Live skit, this time sending Disney's Moana character to Guantanamo Bay.

In yesterday's episode "Spicer" addressed the travel ban on Muslim people from some countries and future plans of extreme vetting of people entering the United States with a Barbie show.

Holding a blonde haired Barbie doll "Spicer" says" "We know she's okay because blonde, so she get gets in, easy."

"Spicer" then pulls a Moana doll from a box and says: "Who's up next, ah-ooh it's Moana, we're going to pat her down and read her emails and if we don't like the answers, which we won't, boom, Guantanamo Bay."