Video: Disney takes top four highest-grossing movies of 2016

Walt Disney Studios scored the top four highest-grossing movies of 2016, and the top three earned more than US $1 billion each.

Marvel's superhero blockbuster Captain America: Civil War became the twelfth highest-grossing film of all time.

In 2016, the Marvel Cinematic Universe also became the first franchise to gross more than $10 billion. And with the release of Rogue One, Disney became the first studio in cinematic history to gross more than $7 billion at the global box office.

Finding Dory and Zootopia became the fourth and fifth highest-grossing animated films of all time.

Director Jon Favreau's live action/CGI fantasy adventure The Jungle Book is the thirty-first highest-grossing movie ever.

The Secret Life of Pets from Illumination Entertainment, best known for Despicable Me and Minions, earned more than $875 million worldwide.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scored the biggest worldwide opening weekend ever for a superhero film, with $422.5 million.

Deadpool -- featuring the foul-mouthed Marvel superhero -- became the second highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time in the US, after The Passion of the Christ.

DC Comics' antihero actioner Suicide Squad was a flop with critics, but became the eighth-highest grossing movie of 2016, earning more than $745 million.

J. K. Rowling's Wizarding World became the second film franchise to gross more than $8 billion with the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, which has earned more than

$700 million worldwide for Warner Bros. so far.