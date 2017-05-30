Video: Dancing British cop's arresting moves make him television sensation

 

A dancing cop has taken Britain’s Got Talent by storm and has police all around the UK rallying behind him.

London bobby Dancing Dan, aka PC Dan Graham, is through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.
London bobby Dancing Dan, aka PC Dan Graham, is through to the semi-finals of the TV talent show.

The 34-year-old father-of-one has been dubbed the "world's best dancing cop" after videos of his moves in uniform went viral.

Judge David Walliams donned a police hat and MCs Ant and Dec wore helmets in the wings as Dan auditioned.

Dan told the Evening Standard he auditioned for BGT "in the hope that I can show a human side to the police and try to break down some barriers".

