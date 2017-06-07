Video: Dancers do powerful mashup of haka and breakdancing in Stan Walker's new music video

Kiwi singer Stan Walker has released on social media the full music video of his latest single New Takeover - featuring what looks like a powerful mashup of the haka and breakdancing.

Walker posted the video on Facebook overnight, writing about how proud he is about his Maori heritage.

"This is my people, we are the land," he wrote.

"We are strong, beautiful, powerful & proud ... be proud of who you are, where you come from & who you come from.

"It's a beautiful & powerful thing when you embrace yourself & your culture ... don't ever let anyone tell you otherwise.

"I'm a proud Maori from the Pacific. I've come from nothing but I have everything ...all love #New Takeover."

The breathtaking video shows off the rugged conditions and the exposed coastlines of a New Zealand beach as Maori warriors dance fiercely and passionately along with Walker on black sand.

The bare-chested male warriors perform a challenge with Walker standing in a river on the beach before a group of Maori women adorned with moko perform a dance routine.

Last month, Walker spoke with TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp about New Takeover saying: "Being an artist, sometimes you get told not to be yourself and it's kind of hard and so this is who I am".

"This time I've gone ahead with everything in my vision."