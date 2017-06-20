Video: Dance superstar Parris Goebel shows off fresh dance moves to new hit Wild Thoughts

Source:
Kiwi dance superstar Parris Goebel has shown off her moves in a clip uploaded to her Instagram page of her dancing to the song 'Wild Thoughts'.
The track by DJ Khaled, Rhianna and Bryson Tiller was released last week.
Goebel captioned the clip, "I wanna be your baby baby bae beh. #wildthoughts".
The choreographer has previously worked with Elton John and Justin Bieber, and has recently featured in big Kiwi TV ads including the NZ Post parcel drop and the Super Rugby launch.
