Video: Dad rejects 'creepy' jibe, says seven-year-old Taylor Swift lookalike set for Hollywood, after online clip goes bonkers

The father of a seven year-old girl whose Taylor Swift impression on a Philippines television show has become an international internet sensation says there are big things in store for his daughter's future.

Xiamara Vigor wowed the audience with her performance of Swift's hit You Belong With Me on the impersonation show Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids on Monday.

Dressed in a white marching band uniform and wearing makeup Xiamara pulled the outfit off to reveal a glittery dress during her on stage act.

Alan Vigor told The Daily Mail his daughter is set to become the "new Shirley Temple" and claims Xiamara has been offered a Hollywood deal.

"A Hollywood director contacted us and said he wants her over in America," Mr Vigor told the Mail.

"He said: 'I've been waiting all my life for the next Shirley Temple and I've finally found her.' I can't tell you who the director is – it's top secret at the moment."

Mr Vigor has hit back at criticism from Piers Morgan who's labelled the girl's act as "sexualised" and "creepy".

"He's wrong ... We know the bigger picture over here [Philippines] so don't worry about Piers Morgan."