Video: How to Dad explains meaning of 'Stubbies' to Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg

Online sensation, New Zealand's How to Dad, has shared some insight into Australasian fashion with two great Hollywood actors.

How to Dad - Jordan Watson interviewed Mark Wahlberg and Will Farrell for his Dad Chat online show ahead of the release of their new movie, Daddy's Home 2.

The two actors struggled to answer Watson's father-related questions, distracted by the shorts he is wearing.

"These are called Stubbies in New Zealand," Watson said.

"I get a lot of looks like I'm wearing my underwear," he said.

Wahlberg said Watson has "lost some fabric."