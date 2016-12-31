Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter.

A video posted on Facebook by the Crisis homeless shelter shows Martin strumming "Last Christmas" on guitar and singing with one of the shelter's residents.

The 1984 song was a hit for Michael's former band Wham! and has become a holiday classic.

Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was 53.

The homeless have been on Martin's mind this holiday season.