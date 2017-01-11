Video: Brie Larson, advocate for sexual abuse victims, gives Casey Affleck epic snub at Golden Globes

Casey Affleck was on the receiving end of a seriously frosty reception from Brie Larson as he walked on stage to receive an award for best actor at the Golden Globes.

An advocate for victims of sexual abuse, Larson was emotionless presenting Affleck with the award for his role in Manchester by the Sea on Monday.

Larson picked up the Golden Globe for her performance as a sexual assault victim in the film Room last year.

Tradition dictates that the winner of the women's acting award hands out the men's award the following year.

Larson read out Affleck's name without smiling or fanfare and muttered a simple "congratulations" as she handed over the award before turning her back on him and walking away.

Writing an opinion piece on entertainment news website Mamamia, Sophie Aubrey intimated that Larson's cold shoulder can be put down to the fact that Affleck is the subject of two sexual harassment lawsuits from female colleagues.

Affleck denied wrongdoing in both the cases and settled both out of court, the details of which have not been publicly disclosed.