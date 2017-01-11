 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Video: Brie Larson, advocate for sexual abuse victims, gives Casey Affleck epic snub at Golden Globes

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Casey Affleck was on the receiving end of a seriously frosty reception from Brie Larson as he walked on stage to receive an award for best actor at the Golden Globes.

An advocate for victims of sexual abuse, Larson was emotionless presenting Affleck with the award for his role in Manchester by the Sea on Monday.

Larson gave Affleck, who was involved in two sexual harassment lawsuits, a frosty reception on stage.
Source: NBC

Larson picked up the Golden Globe for her performance as a sexual assault victim in the film Room last year.

Tradition dictates that the winner of the women's acting award hands out the men's award the following year.

Larson read out Affleck's name without smiling or fanfare and muttered a simple "congratulations" as she handed over the award before turning her back on him and walking away.

Writing an opinion piece on entertainment news website Mamamia, Sophie Aubrey intimated that Larson's cold shoulder can be put down to the fact that Affleck is the subject of two sexual harassment lawsuits from female colleagues.

Affleck denied wrongdoing in both the cases and settled both out of court, the details of which have not been publicly disclosed.

During last year's Acadamy Awards ceremony Larson hugged each of the dozens of sexual assault survivors who were on stage during Lady Gaga's performance.

The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.
Source: NBC
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.
Source: Golden Globes
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes
The actors are all friends, but this reaction to the La La Land actor's win was certainly one out of the bag.
Source: Golden Globes

Related

Movies

Donald Trump and Meryl Streep

Well known Kiwis roll their eyes after Trump and Streep's Globes clash
00:27
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech
00:15
The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.

Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce
00:33
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

Golden Globes: 'It sank hooks in my heart' - Meryl Streep accepts lifetime achievement award, disgraces Donald Trump

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

00:52
2

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

00:27
3
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:27
4
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

5

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

01:00
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

"I can't wait, see you soon!"


00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.

00:58
The PM says the EU values New Zealand’s political and economic stability.

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long European trip.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ