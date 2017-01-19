Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

A veteran Australian reporter has walked off the set of Nine's Today show after the show's host poked fun at his "stegosaurus" hairdo.

Host Sylvia Jeffrey's comments about Richard Wilkins' hair came about after the show aired a segment about a viral video of a toddler who could see an "invisible" T-Rex.

"Maybe it's Dickie's hair!" Jeffrey's said laughing, referring to Wilkins' well known mane.

"Are you saying Dickie is a dinosaur?" co-host Tim Gilbert says. "I'm saying he has got magnificent hair."

Wilkins' was seemingly unimpressed, saying "that's it!" and walking off the set.

As he walked off Jeffreys said: "Dickie we love you, your hair is magnificent."

Wilkins has sported the bouffant hairstyle throughout his career.