Video appears to show Prince Harry touting Meghan's voiceover skills to Disney boss

Newly emerged video footage shows Prince Harry appearing to tout wife Meghan's skills to Disney boss Robert Iger.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the video, the Duke of Sussex is heard saying "you know she does voiceovers?".

To which the Walt Disney Company chief executive and chairman says, "I did not know that".

"You seem surprised. She's really interested," the prince goes on to say, while at the European premiere of Lion King in July in London's Leicester Square.

The exchange, held at London's Leicester Square, took place some months before the pair announced last week their intentions to step back from royal duties, split time between the UK and US and become financially independent.

Queen 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan's wish for independent life following talks

Since the exchange, the UK's Times newspaper reported recently that Meghan had agreed a voiceover deal with Disney, which will make a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders which is supported by Harry.

A source confirmed the agreement, saying it was a model similar to the Lion King premiere, where Disney "kindly" donated to the Royal Foundation.