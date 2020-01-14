TODAY |

Video appears to show Prince Harry touting Meghan's voiceover skills to Disney boss

Source:  1 NEWS

Newly emerged video footage shows Prince Harry appearing to tout wife Meghan's skills to Disney boss Robert Iger.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage has emerged of the Duke of Sussex’s conversation with Robert Iger at a Lion King premiere. Source: Daily Express

In the video, the Duke of Sussex is heard saying "you know she does voiceovers?".

To which the Walt Disney Company chief executive and chairman says, "I did not know that".

"You seem surprised. She's really interested," the prince goes on to say, while at the European premiere of Lion King in July in London's Leicester Square.

The exchange, held at London's Leicester Square, took place some months before the pair announced last week their intentions to step back from royal duties, split time between the UK and US and become financially independent.

Queen 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan's wish for independent life following talks

Since the exchange, the UK's Times newspaper reported recently that Meghan had agreed a voiceover deal with Disney, which will make a donation to wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders which is supported by Harry.

A source confirmed the agreement, saying it was a model similar to the Lion King premiere, where Disney "kindly" donated to the Royal Foundation.

There is speculation that the deal may hint at how the couple could operate if they get their wish to take on commercial ventures.

Entertainment
Royalty
Movies
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Princes slam 'false' story claiming William's 'bullying attitude' pushed Harry and Meghan away
2
Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit in running for best picture as Oscar nominations announced
3
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
4
Queen 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan's wish for independent life following talks
5
Hundreds of sharks in the shallows of Great Barrier Island has some steering clear
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:00

Son of man who died on Tongariro Crossing expresses thanks for Māori respect
00:27

Here's what to expect for tomorrow's Oscars nominations

Gordon Ramsay says his nine-month-old son has already started swearing

Alt-rockers Deftones to hold one-off New Zealand show in March