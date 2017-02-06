 

Video: Alessia Cara nails hilarious 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' parody of Lorde on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Breakfast

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara nailed an impression of Lorde on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Playing Wheel of Musical Impressions on Fallon’s talk show, singer Alessia Cara nailed Lorde's vocals and signature claw hand.
Playing Wheel of Musical Impressions with Fallon, Cara was spot on when singing Baa Baa Black Sheep like Kiwi musician Lorde.

"Gotta get the hand, the claw," Cara said trying to channel Lorde's signature moves. 

The clip from the show was shared to Fallon's YouTube channel on Friday and has been viewed more than three million times.

Music

