Video: Alec Baldwin sends up (another) hilarious Trump SNL skit: 'I'm about to be president, we're all going to die'

Alec Baldwin has nailed the role of Donald Trump, once again, in an hilarious send-up of the US President-elect's first press conference of the year.
Baldwin's skit on Saturday Night Live, yesterday, included Baldwin's Trump engaging in a humorous attack on Buzzfeed and CNN journalists.
Towards the end of the skit a bare-chested man, reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who identifies himself as CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer, asks Trump if he's "really, really" sure Russia hacked last year's US election.
After accusing Canada and Meryl Streep, amongst others of being behind the hack Trump ends the press conference.
