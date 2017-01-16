Video: Alec Baldwin sends up (another) hilarious Trump SNL skit: 'I'm about to be president, we're all going to die'

Alec Baldwin has nailed the role of Donald Trump, once again, in an hilarious send-up of the US President-elect's first press conference of the year.

Baldwin's skit on Saturday Night Live, yesterday, included Baldwin's Trump engaging in a humorous attack on Buzzfeed and CNN journalists.

Towards the end of the skit a bare-chested man, reminiscent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who identifies himself as CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer, asks Trump if he's "really, really" sure Russia hacked last year's US election.