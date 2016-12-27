Vicar of Dibley actress Liz Smith died, age 95

Source:AAP
British actress Liz Smith has died aged 95.
British actress Liz Smith, 95, best known for her role on The Royle Family passed away on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson for the family said.
Source: PA
The actress, who was famous for her roles in The Royle Family and The Vicar of Dibley, died on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson for her family says.
Earlier this year Royle Family co-creator and star Caroline Aherne also passed away.
Co-star Ralf Little said he was very upset by the deaths.
Smith only go her first professional roles in her fiftues when director Mike Leigh was looking for a middle-aged woman capable of improvisation for his debut feature Bleak Moments.
Smith won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her perfomance as Maggie Smith's organ-playing mother in the film A Private Function and won best actress at the British Comedy Awards at the age of 85.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news