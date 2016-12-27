Vicar of Dibley actress Liz Smith died, age 95

British actress Liz Smith has died aged 95.

British actress Liz Smith, 95, best known for her role on The Royle Family passed away on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson for the family said. Source: PA

Earlier this year Royle Family co-creator and star Caroline Aherne also passed away.

Co-star Ralf Little said he was very upset by the deaths.

Smith only go her first professional roles in her fiftues when director Mike Leigh was looking for a middle-aged woman capable of improvisation for his debut feature Bleak Moments.