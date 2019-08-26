Veteran Kiwi actor Ray Henwood dies aged 82

Wellington's Circa Theatre confirmed 82-year-old Ray Henwood has died this morning.

A pillar of Wellington's Circa Theatre since co-founding it in 1976, the Welsh-born actor appeared in many plays, films and television programmes, notably the sitcom Gliding On.

He also did one-man performances as the poet Dylan Thomas and the actor Richard Burton - both fellow Welshmen.

Mr Henwood graduated in chemistry at Swansea University before emigrating to New Zealand aged 25 and worked as a teacher and forensic toxicologist while developing a second career as an actor, eventually turning professional in 1970.

Drawing on his work as a forensic chemist, he campaigned against the use of cannabis and was author of the 1970 book A Turned On World - Drugs in New Zealand.