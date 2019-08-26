TODAY |

Veteran Kiwi actor Ray Henwood dies aged 82

Wellington's Circa Theatre confirmed 82-year-old Ray Henwood has died this morning.

A pillar of Wellington's Circa Theatre since co-founding it in 1976, the Welsh-born actor appeared in many plays, films and television programmes, notably the sitcom Gliding On.

He also did one-man performances as the poet Dylan Thomas and the actor Richard Burton - both fellow Welshmen.

Mr Henwood graduated in chemistry at Swansea University before emigrating to New Zealand aged 25 and worked as a teacher and forensic toxicologist while developing a second career as an actor, eventually turning professional in 1970.

Drawing on his work as a forensic chemist, he campaigned against the use of cannabis and was author of the 1970 book A Turned On World - Drugs in New Zealand.

Ray Henwood is survived by his second wife, the retired judge Carolyn Henwood, and their two children, one of whom is the comedian Dai Henwood.

rnz.co.nz

(Photo by Julian Kevin Zakaras/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).
New Zealand actor Ray Henwood January 16, 1984. Source: Getty
