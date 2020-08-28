TODAY |

Van Gogh exhibition projected on shipping containers set to begin tonight in Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Art lovers in Wellington are in for a unique treat from this evening. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Undeterred by Covid-19 complications, the artist’s works will be projected on shipping containers. Source: Breakfast

An exhibition of artist Vincent van Gogh's iconic works is set to begin on the capital's waterfront.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, event organisers around the country have either had to cancel, postpone or get creative.

The organisers of this art display have opted for the latter, with the exhibition heading outdoors and onto shipping containers.

The late European artists’ works will be projected on the containers until the end of October.

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
