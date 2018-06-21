 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


US talk show host Jimmy Fallon reveals anguish after fallout from hair ruffling appearance with Donald Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish he felt following the backlash to his now-infamous hair mussing appearance with Donald Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the weeks leading up to the US presidential election.

Source: Associated Press

The host of "The Tonight Show" tells The Hollywood Reporter he "made a mistake" and apologised "if I made anyone mad."

He adds that he "would do it differently" looking back on the September 15, 2016 episode.

Trump opponents criticised Fallon for a cringeworthy interview only weeks before the election where Fallon playfully stroked Trump's hair.

Fallon's show eventually lost more than one-fifth of its audience and its late-night crown to Stephen Colbert's new and more political "The Late Show" for CBS.

Fallon said in a Hollywood Reporter podcast that he wasn't approving of Trump or his beliefs just because he joked with him: "I did not do it to 'normalise' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff."

The talk show host has discussed the episode before, explaining in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair that he was just "trying to have fun" with Trump, but revealed that he was "devastated" to learn that people had a negative reaction.

He also told The New York Times: "If I let anyone down, it hurt my feelings that they didn't like it. I got it."

But in the podcast, Fallon reveals the backstage fallout to the criticism that he had been too soft on Trump.

"It's tough for morale," he said. "You go, 'Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I'm depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.'"

He said he works hard and is one of the "good people," but faced a "gang-mentality" online.

"People just jump on the train, and some people don't even want to hear anything else. They're like, 'No, you did that!' You go, 'Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'"

Related

Politics

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

00:25
2
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:22
3
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


02:30
4
1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

5
Conroy Shum

Police find body believed to be that of missing Auckland man


Flooding in Northland closes State Highway 1 near Whangarei

There is a concern that vehicles may be swept into large drains on each side of the road.

00:14

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.

Handcuffs.

Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

Police say those arrested will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

The Prime Minister and her partner entered hospital this morning.

00:14

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

The Prime Minister was accompanied by her partner Clarke Gayford when she went to hospital early this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 