US talk show host James Corden mocks Trump over Covid-19 health claims

US talk show host James Corden has taken to the piano to mock Donald Trump's Covid-19 claims in the days after his return to the White House after receiving treatment for the illness.

In a parody of singer Paul McCartney's Maybe I'm Amazed, the Late Show with James Corden host took to the piano to belt out a ballad about the US president's recent claims Covid-19 claims.

Trump and his wife, Melania, tested positive for the disease last Friday in what has since become a cluster of Covid-19 cases at the White House. He returned to the White House on Tuesday, several days after being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre for treatment.



The US president has since claimed he has no symptoms of the virus, and has downplayed its severity, saying, "Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it."

In the musical number, called Maybe I'm Immune, Corden riffs on the president's heavily-criticised car ride with Secret Service agents outside the hospital while contagious with the virus, his failure to wear a mask, claims disinfectant "knocks [Covid-19] out in a minute," and the experimental cocktail he received while receiving hospital treatment for the illness.

"Maybe I'm immune because I'm feeling so alive," he croons. "Just don't be afraid of the way I'm breathing."

"Maybe I'm immune, it's OK to go out for a ride with all this trapped inside, maybe you're immune to the lies my doctors tell you."

Corden then goes on to sing about Trump's poor polling numbers compared to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.