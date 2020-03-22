US talk show host and Bachelor star test positive for coronavirus

Former star of The Bachelor US, Colton Underwood, and talk-show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Colton Underwood from the American reality series, "The Bachelor." Source: Associated Press

Underwood posted a video on his social media pages saying he has been following all social distancing rules for a week, but tested positive yesterday.

The 28-year-old former football player who appeared as The Bachelor in 2019 says he began having symptoms, primarily exhaustion, a few days ago.

"The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he said.

Underwood says he is recovering and self-isolating at his girlfriend's family home in Huntington Beach, California.

Cohen, the 51-year-old host of the long-running late-night show Watch What Happens Live, said on Instagram and Twitter yesterday that he has also tested positive, and will not do shows from home as he had planned.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen wrote.

Underwood and Cohen join other entertainers including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim who have tested positive for the virus amid the global pandemic.

Television personality Andy Cohen. Source: Associated Press

Broadway's unions and producers have agreed on emergency relief agreement that will provide Broadway employees with pay and health insurance during the current suspension of all Broadway shows.

Both sides issued statements late yesterday applauding the agreement. The deal includes pay for the week that was cut short and then two additional weeks pay, including pension and benefits. Health benefits are guaranteed through April 12 and there is a commitment to discuss health care again the week of April 6.

Members of the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds said, “We are grateful to be able to tell our members that the industry came together to provide some compensation during this terrible time.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, echoed the positive vibe: "We are a community that cares about each other, and we are pleased that we can offer some relief."

The news came just hours before it was revealed that Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy “Hangmen” will suffer an early death and will not reopen on Broadway, the first casualty of the coronavirus on the Great White Way.

Hangmen was one of 16 shows that were scheduled to open this spring that were suspended when Broadway went dark on March 12. It was to officially open on March 20. The play won the Olivier Award in London for best new play but only managed 13 previews in New York.

McDonagh’s ferocious comedy centers on an executioner facing forced retirement as Britain abolishes capital punishment during the '60s.

Netflix is establishing a million relief fund for workers whose jobs in TV and film production have been brought to a halt by coronavirus.

The streaming service said yesterday the majority of the fund will support the hardest-hit workers on Netflix's own productions around the world, especially crew members.

In an effort to support the broader film and TV industry, Netflix says some fund will be distributed to organisations providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where it has a large production base, including three nonprofits in the United States.

Pixar’s Onward will go from the top movie at the box office straight to digital release, as Hollywood continued to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. said yesterday that Onward will be available for purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and eventually to Disney Plus.

'Onward' had been the top movie at the domestic box office the last two weekends, but the wide majority of cinemas have closed in recent days to help limit large gatherings as the virus spreads.