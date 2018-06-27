 

US talk show competitors team up to lampoon Donald Trump in new video

Associated Press

Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert addressed negative comments about them by the US president.
Source: Associated Press

Politics

02:02
1
Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

00:30
2
00:47
3
Commonwealth Youth Ambassador Prince Harry said the young leaders are "the hope and optimism the world needs".

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan join Queen at Young Leaders Awards ceremony

00:14
4
The AFL tribunal ruled Jeremy Cameron "intentionally" struck Harris Andrews.

Watch: Brutal mid-air headshot leaves AFL star unconscious, leads to five game suspension

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

00:30
01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

02:02
Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.


 
