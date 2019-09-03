TODAY |

US rapper Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees in Las Vegas

Associated Press
Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

Police say the 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Sunday morning (local time) on three counts of battery.

Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three.

Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week. He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.

Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 26, 2019. Source: Associated Press
