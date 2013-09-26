US rapper Eminem's one-off Wellington show sold out in less than an hour

US rapper Eminem's Rapture 2019 show in Wellington has sold out.

Tickets for the one-time-only show went on sale today at 10am.

Ticketek New Zealand confirmed the news, writing on its Facebook page, "All currently available tickets are in the process of being purchased. We have now exhausted our current allocation".

Ticketmaster Resale currently has 20 tickets up for grabs on its website.

The rapper has only performed in New Zealand once before, when he held a show in Auckland in 2014.