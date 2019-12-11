TODAY |

US rapper Cardi B makes fashion statement in court appearance for alleged strip club fight

Associated Press

Cardi B turned up for a court appearance yesterday in an attempted assault case, staying mum - except for fashion statements as it proceeds.

Cardi B leaves Queens Criminal Court Source: Associated Press

The Grammy-winning rapper sported a feather-trimmed black coat with a long train and a wide-brimmed black hat to her court date in Queens, where she faces felony charges stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.

The court session centred on her lawyers’ efforts to get access to the alleged victims’ social-media messages.

“We believe she’s innocent, and so we’re investigating all aspects,” lawyer Drew Findling said after the court appearance.

Cardi B whispered to him and attorney Jeff Kern in court but otherwise didn’t speak.

Cardi B outside court in Queens, NY Source: Associated Press

She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have denied she harmed anyone.

Police have said Cardi B, 27, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club.

The dispute sparked a bottle-and-hookah-pipe throwing fracas that caused minor injuries to the woman and another employee, according to police.

Born Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B boasts chart-topping hits including "I Like It" and the Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You.”

She won a best rap album Grammy for “Invasion of Privacy” this year and has notched other honours, including the American Music Awards’ favorite rap/hip hop artist title.

